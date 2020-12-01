Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in VEREIT by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in VEREIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in VEREIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in VEREIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VEREIT by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

