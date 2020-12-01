Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 68.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 101.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $806,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. United States Gasoline Fund, LP has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

