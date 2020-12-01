Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

