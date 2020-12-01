Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 56.1% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

BA stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $367.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

