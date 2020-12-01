Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,098 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $887,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $366,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $107.20 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

