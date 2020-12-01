Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

