Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,845 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

