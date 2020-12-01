Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,485 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,232,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

