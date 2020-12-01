Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,813 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Square were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.22.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 881,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,244,407. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $210.96 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.26 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

