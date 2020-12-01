Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 395 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after acquiring an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $490.70 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.53. The stock has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.