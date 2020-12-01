Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,034 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

