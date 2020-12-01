Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 466 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

