Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $156.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.16.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

