Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

