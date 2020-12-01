Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.