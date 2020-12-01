Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92.

