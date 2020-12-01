Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,833,000 after buying an additional 360,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after buying an additional 356,925 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,543,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,365,000 after purchasing an additional 763,533 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $131.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

