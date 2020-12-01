Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

