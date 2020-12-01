Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,506,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

