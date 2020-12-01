Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.15 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 36,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 83,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

