Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $87.69.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

