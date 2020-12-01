Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

