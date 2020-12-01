Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after acquiring an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 173,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.