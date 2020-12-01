Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.46. The stock has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

