Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39. The firm has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

