Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 57.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

