Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

