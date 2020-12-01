Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

