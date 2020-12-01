Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.46% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 325,913 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

