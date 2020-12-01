Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 11,143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 309.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,108,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

