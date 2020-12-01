Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,039 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

VIG stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

