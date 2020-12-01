Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 455,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 508,696 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

