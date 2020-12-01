Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 85,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

