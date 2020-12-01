Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

