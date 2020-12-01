Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

