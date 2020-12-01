Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.51% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

Shares of WDIV opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

