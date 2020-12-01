Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

