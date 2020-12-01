Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

