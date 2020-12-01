Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,524 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

