Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 931 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.