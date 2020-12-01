Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $2.35 Million Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.86% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

