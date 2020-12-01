CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Shares Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.74% of CF Finance Acquisition worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 1,657,019 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 20,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,395,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,697,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 896,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 684,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $242,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CFFA remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 192,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,183. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

Provides asset management and investment advisory services

