ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ECOM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

ECOM opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $1,160,817.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,731.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,173 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

