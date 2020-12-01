Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Prudential Financial worth $325,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.