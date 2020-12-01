Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Cummins worth $423,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.17 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

