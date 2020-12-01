Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Valero Energy worth $265,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

