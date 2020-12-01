Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,514 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $306,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $747.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.