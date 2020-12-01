Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 269,726 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Paychex worth $336,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,833,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

