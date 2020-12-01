Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,641 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $285,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $515.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

