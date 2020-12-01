Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,594,382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $525,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

